EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Short Interest Update

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EZCORP Stock Performance

Shares of EZPW traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,286. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.06. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. EZCORP had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $215.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.26 million. Research analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 293,054 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after buying an additional 263,377 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,145,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 63,820 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EZCORP by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 299,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

