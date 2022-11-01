F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.00 million-$710.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.62 million. F5 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.23.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $144.54. The stock had a trading volume of 514,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,908. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.42 and its 200 day moving average is $159.92. F5 has a 52 week low of $135.10 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $145,361.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,877.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $145,361.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,877.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,675 shares of company stock valued at $620,628 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in F5 by 8.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in F5 by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

