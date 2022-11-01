Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,100 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 818,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 187,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.12. 166,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,150. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $531.03. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.15.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.36. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.50.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

