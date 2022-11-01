Fastly (FSLY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.86 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. On average, analysts expect Fastly to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35. Fastly has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $58.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $61,948.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 390,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $223,264.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 591,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,811.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $61,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 390,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,161.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,827 shares of company stock worth $915,537 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Fastly by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fastly by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 108,737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.