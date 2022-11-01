FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

FAT Brands Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of FATBP stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,120. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.73.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.1719 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of August 22, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

