Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Short Interest Update

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,300 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 497,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5 %
FENC traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.80. 255,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $8.85.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
