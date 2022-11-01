Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

RACE stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.96. 299,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,426. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.32 and a 200-day moving average of $195.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.14. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. Analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 40.1% during the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 75,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 21,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

