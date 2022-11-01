Fetch.ai (FET) Market Capitalization Achieves $61.87 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $61.87 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00089326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00067789 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001722 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00025103 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006889 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

