FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from FFD Financial’s previous dividend of $0.20.

FFD Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FFDF opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24. FFD Financial has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

FFD Financial Company Profile

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

