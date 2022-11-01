FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from FFD Financial’s previous dividend of $0.20.
FFD Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FFDF opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24. FFD Financial has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $60.00.
FFD Financial Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FFD Financial (FFDF)
- Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for FFD Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFD Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.