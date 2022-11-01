Fidelity National Financial (FNF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 23,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,725. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 46.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $571,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 132,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

