Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Update

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,600 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,506,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 516,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 224,489 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 198,017 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Trilantic Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Down 3.8 %
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $98.49 million during the quarter.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
