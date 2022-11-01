FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Price Target Cut to €16.70 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €19.00 ($19.39) to €16.70 ($17.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCBBF remained flat at $11.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

