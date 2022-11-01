FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Gap Up to $4.34

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.62. FinVolution Group shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 1,630 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FINV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.20 target price on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FinVolution Group from $5.33 to $5.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

FinVolution Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $398.02 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 23.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,439,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,962,000 after buying an additional 314,638 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in FinVolution Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 218,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 37,484 shares in the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

