First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Up 10.9% in October

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $161,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 256,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,151,681.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,904.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First BanCorp. Price Performance

FBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

