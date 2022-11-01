First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,600 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 207,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMBH traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $35.30. 46,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $722.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.84.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several analysts have commented on FMBH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

