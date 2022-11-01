First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $137.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.79% from the company’s current price.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on First Solar from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.70.

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.57. 3,596,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,023. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.73. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $149.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Solar will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler bought 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,441 shares of company stock worth $298,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of First Solar by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 271 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

