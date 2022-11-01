First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,633 shares during the period. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs makes up about 0.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUFR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 86.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 17.7% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of BUFR traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,454. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $24.14.

