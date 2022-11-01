First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.30% of First Trust Water ETF worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.47. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

