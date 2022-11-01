Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Lowered by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 666.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.04.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.03. 173,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,589. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

