Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) is Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s 4th Largest Position

Sound Shore Management Inc CT reduced its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,835,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,879,131 shares during the quarter. Flex makes up 3.6% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned 1.50% of Flex worth $98,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Flex by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,263,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,361 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,382,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,973 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,394 shares during the period. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,375,000 after acquiring an additional 997,292 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Flex Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 215,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,782. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $625,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,003,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $625,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,768 shares of company stock worth $3,931,302 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.