Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDFGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Flow Traders Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FLTDF opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Flow Traders has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12.

About Flow Traders

(Get Rating)

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It provides liquidity that allows investors to continue to buy or sell exchange traded products or other financial instruments. The company offers liquidity through on screen, which is conducted on stock exchanges; and off exchange through request for quote platforms.

Further Reading

