Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Flow Traders Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FLTDF opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Flow Traders has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12.
About Flow Traders
