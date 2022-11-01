Flowserve (FLS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Flowserve (NYSE: FLS):

10/18/2022 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Flowserve is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00.

9/15/2022 – Flowserve was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

9/15/2022 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $27.99. 110,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,939. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $872.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4,707.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 74.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

