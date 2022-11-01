FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Position Decreased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,500 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of FMC worth $37,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 360.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Up 0.8 %

FMC stock opened at $118.90 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $90.86 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMC. Mizuho cut their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

