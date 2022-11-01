FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42-1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.60 EPS.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE FMC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.58. 1,079,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,361. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. FMC has a 12-month low of $92.08 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.36 and a 200 day moving average of $113.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of FMC

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of FMC by 34.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,312,000 after acquiring an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 52.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after buying an additional 137,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

