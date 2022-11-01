Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. William Blair raised Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Foot Locker Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE FL traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $57.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,264,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,264,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after acquiring an additional 386,775 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,452,787 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $132,070,000 after acquiring an additional 235,978 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $126,169,000 after acquiring an additional 389,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 248,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 398,312 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Stories

