Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Short Interest Update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,400 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 731,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWONA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Formula One Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FWONA traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $51.24. 157,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average is $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156 over the last 90 days. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

