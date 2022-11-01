Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Short Interest Update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 11,310,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,100 shares of company stock worth $90,156. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 713,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,870 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth about $4,237,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in Formula One Group by 739.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Formula One Group Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Shares of Formula One Group stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 43,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,365. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.34 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

