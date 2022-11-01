Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 125,520 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.31% of Webster Financial worth $23,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 6,590.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Compass Point cut their target price on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

NYSE WBS opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.