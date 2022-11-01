Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires New Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 344,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 57.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSS opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. DA Davidson upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

