Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires Shares of 188,250 ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 188,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,871,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.73% of ESCO Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 243.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,714,000 after acquiring an additional 250,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1,022.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 201,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,292,000 after acquiring an additional 122,558 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 193,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 93,824 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $5,512,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.04. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $96.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

