Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $11.88 Million Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,230 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.29% of ChampionX worth $11,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,873,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after purchasing an additional 606,335 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 36.1% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,653,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,481 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Bank of America raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.52. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

