Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $13.38 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CW opened at $167.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $123.84 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.43.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $609.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.