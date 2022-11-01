Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $29.96 Million Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,143,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,846 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $29,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 396,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OFC. Truist Financial downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

OFC stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $29.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.67%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

