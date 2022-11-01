Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $33,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,200 shares of company stock worth $5,702,820 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $142.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

