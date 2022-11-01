Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $25,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $203.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

