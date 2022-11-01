Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,540 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 1.98% of Malibu Boats worth $21,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 37.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 5,752.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBUU. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MBUU opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $78.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

