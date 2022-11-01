Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 185,238 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 908,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 185,238 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in BOX were worth $22,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $39,518,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 616.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,133,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 975,613 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth $1,115,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in BOX by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $349,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,369,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,019.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,790. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have commented on BOX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

