Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 3,314 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,903,604 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,762,000. Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,957,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 519.8% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 347,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 291,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $112.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.81. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.