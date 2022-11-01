Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Fortive by 41.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after buying an additional 3,548,215 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at $180,743,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Fortive by 13.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after buying an additional 1,457,136 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 94.3% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,700,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,846,000 after buying an additional 1,310,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

