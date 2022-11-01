Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Up 6.9% in October

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.94. 1,684,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,034. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.51. Fortive has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More

