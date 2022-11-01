Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 153.34 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($1.90). Approximately 46,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 113,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.50 ($1.93).

Franchise Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £204.76 million and a P/E ratio of 2,625.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 146.24.

Franchise Brands Company Profile

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand; and various emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb brand name.

