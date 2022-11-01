Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) is Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,857 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 3.1% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Franco-Nevada worth $146,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marketfield Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $4,560,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,958,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 849,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,019,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.4 %

FNV traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.22 and its 200-day moving average is $132.48.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.38.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.