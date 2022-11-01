Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,540,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 20,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 125,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $598,203.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,623,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,245,794.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $556,197.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,511.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 125,673 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $598,203.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,623,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,245,794.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,390,061 shares of company stock worth $69,737,605 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 40.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,024 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 31,015 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 127,191 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,808,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $38.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 34.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

