Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $13.87

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.87, but opened at $13.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 4,643 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from €37.00 ($37.76) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($59.13) to €51.80 ($52.86) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.05.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

