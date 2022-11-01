Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,990,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 12,880,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Frontline by 282.2% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,603,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,834 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Frontline Price Performance

Shares of FRO stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 213,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,791. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. Frontline has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Frontline had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Frontline’s payout ratio is 193.55%.

About Frontline

(Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.