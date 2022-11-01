Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,990,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 12,880,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Frontline by 282.2% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,603,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,834 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
FRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Frontline had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Frontline’s payout ratio is 193.55%.
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
