FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Update

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 66,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRPH traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.90. 4,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,357. The company has a market capitalization of $566.35 million, a P/E ratio of 499.21 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.03. FRP has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FRP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

