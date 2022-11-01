Fruits (FRTS) One Day Volume Hits $1.17 Million

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a market cap of $249.36 million and $1.17 million worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fruits has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official website is www.fruitsc.org. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

