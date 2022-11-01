Fruits (FRTS) Price Hits $0.0120 on Exchanges

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Fruits has a total market cap of $253.44 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fruits coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fruits has traded up 32.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,450.28 or 0.31554317 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Fruits Profile

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official website is www.fruitsc.org. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

