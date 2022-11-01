FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD) Short Interest Update

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EMLD stock remained flat at $9.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. 41,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,663. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMLD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

