FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.03% of FTI Consulting worth $64,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.9 %

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $156.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.28. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.36 and a 52-week high of $190.43.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.